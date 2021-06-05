Barings LLC Sells 10,783 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Barings LLC reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE ZTO opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.