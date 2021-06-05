Barings LLC Sells 140,982 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,982 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.77 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.