Barings LLC Sells 3,633 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

