Barings LLC Sells 56,311 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,311 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,921 shares of company stock valued at $68,085,175 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $89.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

