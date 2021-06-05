Barings LLC Sells 7,005 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

NYSE:JPM opened at $166.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

