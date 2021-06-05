Barings LLC Sells 968 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $356.64 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.