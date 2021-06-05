Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $46.39 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

