Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 270.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958,460 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,430,239 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Barrick Gold worth $38,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.