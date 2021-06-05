Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTEGF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.60 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $1.72 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

