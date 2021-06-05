Beam (BEAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.86 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001961 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $62.89 million and approximately $16.86 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 89,271,520 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

