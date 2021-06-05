Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,592 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

