Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

BBBY opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,786 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

