Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.66 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,093.07 or 0.03024972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $78.70 million and $4.66 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00269843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040049 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

