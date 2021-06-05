Beetle Coin (BEET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $662,459.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $288,190.94 and approximately $662,459.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

