Belt Finance (BELT) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.83 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.60 or 0.00090164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $58.83 million and $7.03 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00296791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00246328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.01125619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,189.95 or 1.00095088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

