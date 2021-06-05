Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $9,707,561.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.