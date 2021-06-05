Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.
BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,428 shares of company stock worth $19,204,203. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BLI opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
