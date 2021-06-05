Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,428 shares of company stock worth $19,204,203. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 266,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

