Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Best Buy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Best Buy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Shares of BBY opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $92,128.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,633 shares of company stock worth $16,053,251. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

