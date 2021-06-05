Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $647,365.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00292992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00244293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.01123068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,098.27 or 0.99911912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,906 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

