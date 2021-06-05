BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,287 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,731 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

BBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE:BBL opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

