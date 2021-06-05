BidiPass Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $219,985.36 and $15,670.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

