Big Data Protocol (BDP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $1.04 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00076199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.01011741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.01 or 0.09961868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,350,065 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

