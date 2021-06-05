BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.53

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.17. BIO-key International shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 49,930 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%.

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.