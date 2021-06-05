Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Reaches $89.07 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 524.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for about $197.93 or 0.00552584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $89.07 million and $521,653.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000594 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001688 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

