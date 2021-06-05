BitCapitalVendor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $542,264.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $542,264.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.01018934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.37 or 0.10089595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054027 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.