bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.43 million and $1.06 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00299606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00249925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.01141289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,293.85 or 1.00149180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

