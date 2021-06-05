Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Tops $1.86 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

