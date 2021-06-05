Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $873.60 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $169.71 or 0.00472314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,931.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.09 or 0.01814789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00058868 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001476 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004823 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,751,952 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

