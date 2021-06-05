BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Tops $1.98

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00005536 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $12.02 million and $2.31 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00299098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00246063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.01146235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,740.73 or 1.00115766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

