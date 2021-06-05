Bitcoinus Market Cap Hits $3,477.09 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,477.09 and $15.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,067.55 or 1.00023771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00041547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00081790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001049 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

