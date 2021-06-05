BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00076270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.09 or 0.01017067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.62 or 0.10024317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00053663 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

