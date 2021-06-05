Bitradio Trading Down 0.2% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $54,210.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015976 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.42 or 0.00654262 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,003,223 coins and its circulating supply is 10,003,219 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.