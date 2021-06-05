BitSend Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $141,254.87 and $40.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,127,787 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

