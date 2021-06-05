Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

BKI opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

