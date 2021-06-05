BlackCoin Market Cap Tops $4.62 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $23,631.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00030373 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,700,913 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars.

