Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 224.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.97 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $437.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

