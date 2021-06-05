BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,887 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of BlackLine worth $28,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

BL stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.42.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,477,562. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

