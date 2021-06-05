Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$483.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.56. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$900.00.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$369,000. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 775,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,670,951.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,600 shares of company stock worth $358,640.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

