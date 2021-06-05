BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,218,046 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.51% of Unum Group worth $483,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of UNM opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

