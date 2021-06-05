BlackRock Inc. Acquires 258,315 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.99% of UMB Financial worth $490,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,937 shares of company stock worth $1,242,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

