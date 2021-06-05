BlackRock Inc. Acquires 884,618 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.76% of Adient worth $489,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after purchasing an additional 158,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Adient by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after acquiring an additional 78,822 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $52.66 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

