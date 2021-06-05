BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.72% of Signet Jewelers worth $507,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NYSE SIG opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

