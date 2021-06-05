BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,094 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.65% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $501,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $2,543,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $72,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,779 shares of company stock valued at $57,286,540 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKR opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

