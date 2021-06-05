BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.29% of Pacira BioSciences worth $502,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,509 shares of company stock worth $12,400,325 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

