BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,598,133 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.88% of TEGNA worth $493,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

