BlackRock Inc. Buys 231,443 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.45% of Envista worth $488,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Envista stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

