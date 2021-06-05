BlackRock Inc. Buys 247,187 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.51% of LPL Financial worth $512,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

LPL Financial stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,359. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.