BlackRock Inc. Buys 276,098 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $496,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $9,558,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 37,863 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $122.71 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.