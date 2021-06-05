BlackRock Inc. Buys 394,010 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.78% of Selective Insurance Group worth $513,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.26 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,921 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

