BlackRock Inc. Buys 478,718 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of The Timken worth $489,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Timken by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

